What the Devil? Hillary Clinton Has Sexually Explicit Book of Satanic Glass Porn

Hillary Clinton possesses a book featuring handmade glass devils in explicit, sexually erotic poses, a photo shared by the former Secretary of State shows.

The 2018 book, “Erotics,” by artist Lucio Bubacco, appeared in a photo uploaded to social media by the former First Lady taken in her study as she announced her new podcast “You and Me Both.”

Debuting tomorrow: My new podcast, #YouAndMeBoth. Subscribe now to listen to the first episodes as soon as they are live. https://t.co/8W3AKmMS2U pic.twitter.com/H1On3k8M6Q — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 28, 2020

The book’s cover features a winged female demon with exposed breasts and high heels smoking from a long pipe.

According to a description on Amazon, the hardcover book, which runs anywhere from $50 to $70, reportedly contains art depicting “carnavalesque orgies, crystalline incubi and erotic fantasies in glass.”

Other works by Bubacco found via Google show a woman performing bestiality with a swan, two male devils fornicating, devils drinking cups of what appears to be blood and other glass art with satanic references.

“I wonder why she would have a book by a satanic ‘erotic glass artist’?” one Twitter user asked.

I wonder why she would have a book by a satanic "erotic glass artist"? 🥴 pic.twitter.com/W2BB4DccUX — Miss Liberty 🇺🇲 (@Miss_Liberty89) September 28, 2020

Kinda weird taste in books… Lucio Bubacco , Arnoldsche

Satanic Glass Maker pic.twitter.com/OIccbiBMlL — Gunrod (@jre0330_WW) September 28, 2020

I wonder where the artist gets his inspiration from? pic.twitter.com/SQzICLJgBh — Human KIND (@humankind75) September 29, 2020

The book, which appears to have its title scrubbed from the photo, will no doubt further fuel theories of the 2016 Democrat presidential candidate’s long-storied allegiance to Satanic forces, a theory put forth years ago by Clinton insider Larry Nichols, who asserted Hillary regularly attended witch gatherings during Bill’s presidency.

Nichols made the claim in a 2016 Infowars mini-documentary titled, “The New Clinton Chronicles,” which unfortunately is no longer available on YouTube.

“Bill told me that she was going out there, she and a group of women, and she would be a part of a witch’s church,” Nichols told Infowars. “Man, when Bill told me that, she could have hit me with a baseball bat. I tried to point out to him, ‘Do you realize what would happen if that got out?’ Of course my job was to make sure it didn’t get out.”

“Now I don’t know the day, if Hillary still partakes in the witch ritual, I don’t know that I even know what the ritual was. But for the better part of many years, Hillary would go quite often, whether it was regularly once a month, or maybe once every couple of months, she would go out on the weekend simply to be a part of it.”

Hillary was also tied to dark forces that same year by none other than HUD secretary Dr. Ben Carson, who during the 2016 RNC reminded everyone that Clinton’s mentor, Saul Alinsky, had dedicated his book “Rules for Radicals” to Lucifer.

