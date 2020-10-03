Walter Reed Hospital Is Killing Trump With Experimental Treatments

Alex Jones breaks down how President Trump is in great danger as he’s being given a combination of never-before-used experimental drugs at Walter Reed Hospital.

Medical malpractice could be the perfect way for the Deep State to remove Trump, as most Americans would simply believe he died from COVID-19 complications rather than deliberately assassinated.

Jon Rappoport breaks down the dire circumstances President Trump is in as he’s being given experimental and highly dangerous drugs as part of his coronavirus treatment at Walter Reed Hospital.

