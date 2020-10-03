Watch Live: Constitutional Rights Summit Kicks Off To Protest Authoritarian Lockdowns & Left's War On America

Patriots from far and wide are gathering at the Texas State Capitol on Saturday for the Constitutional Rights Summit, a pro-freedom event protesting the authoritarian COVID lockdowns and the left’s open war against American values.

The summit in Austin, Texas, is meant as a protest against the draconian COVID lockdown measures as well as the leftist policies in support of infringing online speech, restricting the Second Amendment, and promoting divisive identity politics.

“The constitution of the United States of America secures and affirms our God-Given rights. Today’s social climate in the USA has infringed, violated and challenged these rights almost unimpeded,” the group’s website states.

“The time is NOW to stand up and be counted for YOUR RIGHTS! We cannot let government overreach, tyrannical leaders and oppressive social movements silence us and take our rights away.”

The Emergency Election Sale is now live! Get 30% to 60% off our most popular products today!