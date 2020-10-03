Poll: 40% Of Democrats Say They're 'Happy' About Trump Testing Positive For Coronavirus

Forty percent of Democrats were comfortable telling a Morning Consult/Politico pollster they’re “happy” about President Trump testing positive for coronavirus and 31 percent said they’re “excited.”

On the other hand, 55 percent of Republicans said they were “sad” and 51 percent said “worried” (participants were asked to pick their top two emotions).

Of course, one look at Twitter could tell you Democrats are absolutely thrilled.

She tried to delete her horrible tweet but @ZaraRahim is a communications person so she knows, the internet is forever. After finding out Trump had coronavirus, the former Obama WH staffer and Clinton National Spokeswoman tweeted "I hope he dies". pic.twitter.com/ZQ9cRjb7P7 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 2, 2020

There were so many people celebrating the prospect of Trump’s death that Twitter announced they were going to suspend users who wished for him to die.

Twitter to Suspend Users Wishing for President Trump’s Death https://t.co/gDohWRUorP — Variety (@Variety) October 2, 2020

“What’s it tell you when a section of Americans openly wish death to the elected President of the United States and the First Lady, while protesting for the lives of violent criminals, thugs and rapists?” Andy Ngo said in a tweet on Friday evening.

It tells you all you need to know.

