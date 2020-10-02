Washington Post Tweets “Imagine What it Will be Like Never to Have to Think About Trump Again” After Coronavirus Announcement

Image Credits: Drew Angerer/Getty Images.

Despite being apparently unconnected to Trump’s announcement that he had contracted coronavirus, the Washington Post was forced to delete a tweet that stated, “Opinion: Imagine what it will be like to never have to think about Trump again.”

Trump tweeted that he and Melania had tested positive for COVID-19 last night, prompting a wave of gloating and celebration from leftists and the media.

39 minutes later, the Washington Post tweeted a link to the story, with many believing it to be a reaction to the news.

null

However, the column had been posted to WaPo’s website earlier on Thursday.

“If you are like me and you watched Tuesday’s debate with a voice in your head screaming make it stop, take heart: We have the power to do just that,” wrote Eugene Robinson. “We can evict President Trump from the territory he has forcibly seized in our minds. We can — we must — vote him out of our thoughts.”

Around an hour after Trump revealed he had been diagnosed with coronavirus, Washington Post deleted the tweet.

