TWO Ghislaine Maxwell Nephews Worked For Obama-Biden And Clinton

At least two of accused human trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell’s nephews worked in the Barack Obama administration, NATIONAL FILE has learned. One Maxwell nephew worked as a top official in Hillary Clinton’s State Department overseeing the Middle East while another nephew worked directly in the Obama-Biden White House as well as for the Clinton Foundation. Ghislaine Maxwell awaits trial on child sex trafficking and perjury charges stemming from her activities with her companion Jeffrey Epstein, the late pedophile.

Ghislaine Maxwell’s sister Christine Maxwell and her husband Roger Malina had three children, including Xavier Maxwell Malina, born in 1988. Xavier Malina was part of the Tufts University class of 2010. The Tufts website listed his hometowns as Oakland, California and Aix-en-Provence, France (his mother Christine is the owner of French property).

Xavier Malina worked on the Barack Obama-Joe Biden 2008 presidential campaign and then served in the Obama White House. Xavier Malina’s TechCamp bio states: “Prior to joining Nest Labs, Xavier worked at a number of organizations from both the public and private sectors including the White House, the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, Akamai inc. and Barack Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign.” Xavier Malina’s LinkedIn profile previously identified him as an “Obama White House alum.” Malina did a project at UC Berkeley, where he was a grad student, on the 2008 Obama campaign volunteer operation. Malina previously listed “Obama White House Alum” on his Twitter bio but has since scrubbed that credit.

Xavier Maxwell’s Signal Hire page includes credits as “Staff Assistant, Associate, Office of White House Personnel at Executive Office of the President” and an internship at Executive Office of the President, plus jobs at Google, the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and as a field organizer for Obama for America, and an internship at the Clinton Global Initiative and a Clinton Foundation Liaison role at GlobalSolver Foundation.

Xavier’s father Roger Malina wrote on Christmas Eve 2018: “Like some lucky families on the planet, we are spending the holidays together. In our case Christine and I are with my brother Alan, and his adult children Sophia and Michael, and with our grown children Giselle, Yuri and Xavier and his significant other Olivia. We are all type A personalities, engaged in rewarding productive professional pursuits, and at this time piloting safely through the chaos of life…This blog is prompted by our daughter Giselle informing me that her first peer reviewed article has been accepted by a medical journal. She has ok’ed my publishing her abstract ahead of publication. The article is titled: Consent for Unaccompanied Minors in Immigration Detention; Advocating for Protection from Coercive Practices: by Giselle Malina Accepted for publication in: The AMA Journal of Bioethics.”

Jeffrey Epstein was identified as a Mossad agent who blackmailed world leaders with underage sex traps by former high-ranking Israeli intelligence official Ari Ben-Menashe, who has staked his reputation on the claims. Ghislaine Maxwell’s father Robert Maxwell was well-known in intelligence circles as a top confidante of Mossad leadership.

Ghislaine Maxwell is a scion of one of the world’s most powerful families. Reporter Patrick Howley of National File recently discovered a stunning connection that went viral in the mainstream media: Ghislaine Maxwell’s nephew was a top official in Hillary Clinton’s State Department.

Ghislaine Maxwell’s socialite sister Isabel Maxwell married Dale Djerassi, son of birth control pill inventor Carl Djerassi, in 1984 and had son Alexander that same year, as shown by the Maxwell family tree. The couple later divorced. Carl Djerassi pursued a career in art while his son Alexander pursued politics. Both Dale and his son Alexander are on the Board of Trustees for the Djerassi Resident Artists Program. Dale and Alexander have been pictured together as father and son by the San Francisco Chronicle and other publications.

Alexander Djerassi, who is Ghislaine Maxwell’s nephew, was a high-ranking official in Hillary Clinton’s State Department.

Here is Alexander Djerassi’s bio from his time as an associate with the Carnegie Endowment:

“Alexander Djerassi was a nonresident associate at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where his research focused on Tunisia and U.S. foreign policy toward the Middle East and North Africa. From 2009 to 2012, Djerassi was chief of staff and special assistant in the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs, covering U.S. relations with Arab states, Israel, and Iran. He worked on matters relating to democratization and civil society in the Arab world, the Arab uprisings, and Israeli-Palestinian peace. Djerassi has served as a U.S. representative to the Friends of Libya conferences, Friends of the Syrian People conferences, U.S.-GCC Strategic Coordination Forum, and several UN General Assemblies.”

Ghislaine Maxwell’s nephew Alexander Djerassi has visited the U.S. Virgin Islands. Records on the travel social media site Marker, my.place.es/alex, show Djerassi’s presence just a few short miles away from Little Saint James Island, the criminal sanctuary of Jeffrey Epstein. The citizen researcher @Eye5W1de0pen made this startling catch (and added the Little St James Island graphic):

The Maxwell family has drawn scrutiny for its association with the Bronfman family, which counts NXIVM child trafficking cult benefactors Clare and Sara Bronfman as members. Jeffrey Epstein served as patriarch Edgar Bronfman’s tax mitigation specialist when he worked for Bear Stearns in the 1970’s. (READ: Hillary Clinton Bundler Clare Bronfman, Oligarch of the NXIVM Cult, Sentenced To Prison).

Here is Black and White Newspaper Evidence (from 1989) that Ghislaine Maxwell's father and the Bronfman family were business partners, trying to buy up media. NXIVM Child Trafficking = Epstein Child Trafficking. https://t.co/AdLgmq7xxi — Patrick Howley (@HowleyReporter) August 27, 2019

Dale Djerassi took part in a blasphemous art display that caused some political trouble for Hillary Clinton when she ran for Senate in New York in 2000.

The New York Post reported on the blasphemous art display in 2000.

Catholic League president William Donohue wrote in a September 2000 statement:

“I was disturbed to read an article in today’s New York Post by Robert Hardt Jr. and Gregg Birnbaum that cited a donation of $8,200 by Dale Djerassi to the ‘New York Senate 2000’ committee of Hillary Clinton’s campaign. They reported that Djerassi had participated in a ‘St. Batman Crucifixion’ in 1994. As they said, ‘The performance art piece was a re-enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus, featuring a naked man wearing a Batman medallion and mask being tied to a giant cross by Djerassi and another man.’ (Pictures can be accessed on the web at popov.com.) Their description is actually an understatement: the pictures show full-frontal male nudity complete with a graph of the Christ-figure falling to the ground carrying the cross.

“It should also be known that the ‘St. Batman Crucifixion’ was performed at the Djerassi Foundation in Woodside, California. The secretary of the foundation is Dale Djerassi. The foundation, now known as the Djerassi Resident Artists Program, is a current and past recipient of NEA money.

“Not surprisingly, Djerassi runs in the same circles as Mrs. Clinton: in June 1999, he was one of 30 people at a private fund-raising event that was organized by Mrs. Clinton’s friend, Susie Tompkins Buell (Hillary was traveling at the time and couldn’t make it).

“The Catholic League wants Mrs. Clinton to return the money. She set the precedent: in April of this year, she returned a $22,000 donation from a Miami businesswoman tied to international drug trafficking. The woman, Vivian Mannerud, made the contribution in the form of ‘soft money,’ exactly the kind of transfer made by Djerassi in June.

“There is no room to equivocate on this: Djerassi’s work is Christian bashing at its worst and that is why Mrs. Clinton must return the money.”

William Donohue’s Catholic League statement ends

