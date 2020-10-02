Trump Heads to Military Hospital as "Precautionary Measure"

Update (6:30 PM Eastern): President Trump walked unassisted from the White House to Marine One.

BREAKING: President Trump gives thumbs up before boarding Marine One to go to Walter Reed Medical Center. h/t: @saulloeb pic.twitter.com/Tdp9Cg5kpf — Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 2, 2020



President Trump on his way to Walter Reed pic.twitter.com/juomtyDMvL — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 2, 2020



Update: Below is a feed of Marine One waiting to pick up President Trump to deliver him to Walter Reed:

President Trump is scheduled to spend the next several days at Walter Reed Military Hospital near D.C. as a precautionary measure, according to the White House.

A dedicated special suite will be provided to the president so he can work remotely.

.@realDonaldTrump will be moving into a special suite at Walter Reed military hospital for the next few days as a precautionary measure, a White House official says — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) October 2, 2020



Footage of Marine One arriving at the White House has already surfaced online:

Marine One arrives at the White House pic.twitter.com/Wz8kvRDHeY — Elizabeth Landers (@ElizLanders) October 2, 2020



Marine One has arrived to the White House to transport President Trump to Walter Reed pic.twitter.com/J87TW2zTsu — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 2, 2020



The decision to move Trump was made by his doctors “out of an abundance of caution,” said White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

“Out of an abundance of caution, and at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts, the president will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days,” Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany says in a statement. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) October 2, 2020



Earlier Friday, Trump’s physician, Sean Conley, said the president took a Regeneron antibody cocktail and was “fatigued but in good spirits.”

“President Trump is likely going to stay in Walter Reed hospital for several days, per physician guidance,” said OANN’s Jack Posobiec. “[The White House] adds he will be working from the hospital.”

This story is developing.



