Trump Heads to Military Hospital as "Precautionary Measure"

Image Credits: Twitter screenshot.

Update (6:30 PM Eastern): President Trump walked unassisted from the White House to Marine One.



Update: Below is a feed of Marine One waiting to pick up President Trump to deliver him to Walter Reed:

President Trump is scheduled to spend the next several days at Walter Reed Military Hospital near D.C. as a precautionary measure, according to the White House.

A dedicated special suite will be provided to the president so he can work remotely.


Footage of Marine One arriving at the White House has already surfaced online:



The decision to move Trump was made by his doctors “out of an abundance of caution,” said White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany.


Earlier Friday, Trump’s physician, Sean Conley, said the president took a Regeneron antibody cocktail and was “fatigued but in good spirits.”


“President Trump is likely going to stay in Walter Reed hospital for several days, per physician guidance,” said OANN’s Jack Posobiec. “[The White House] adds he will be working from the hospital.”

This story is developing.


Owen Shroyer explains how beauty if a factor in winning the hearts and minds of people in the fight for the future.

The Emergency Election Sale is now live! Get 30% to 60% off our most popular products today!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Trump Supporters Flood DC Streets In Solidarity For President As He Battles China Virus

Trump Supporters Flood DC Streets In Solidarity For President As He Battles China Virus

U.S. News
Comments
Watch Live: Constitutional Rights Summit Kicks Off To Protest Authoritarian Lockdowns & Left's War On America

Watch Live: Constitutional Rights Summit Kicks Off To Protest Authoritarian Lockdowns & Left’s War On America

U.S. News
Comments

Google Trends Shows More People Searching ‘How to Vote Republican’ Than ‘How To Vote Democrat’ Since Last Year

U.S. News
comments

Poll: 40% Of Democrats Say They’re ‘Happy’ About Trump Testing Positive For Coronavirus

U.S. News
comments

SICK: Profs cheer Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis

U.S. News
comments

Comments