Trump, First Lady Test Positive For Covid-19

President Trump said he and the First Lady have tested positive for Covid-19:

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

This will likely postpone the next debate, although the Biden campaign might use it to avoid future debates altogether. Expect Biden to also take a test – and to basically stop campaigning if the result is positive as well.

The president took the test after his senior adviser Hope Hicks tested positive.

Although, given the reported hypersensitivity of the most common Covid test, which gives a “positive” result for leftover traces of the virus, it’s quite possible that Trump already had the virus a long time ago and has already recovered.

It’s anyone’s guess how this will affect the Trump campaign, although it probably won’t be derailed entirely.

But it will be interesting to see how House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reacts to the news, as she is third in line of presidential succession behind the vice president.

