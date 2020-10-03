Trump does NOT require ‘any supplemental oxygen’, but started on Remdesivir antiviral therapy – White House physician

US President Donald Trump has begun taking an antiviral therapy after testing positive for the coronavirus, his doctor said, noting that he is responding well so far and does not require supplemental oxygen to aid his breathing.

“This afternoon, in consultation with specialists from Walter Reed and Johns Hopkins University, I recommended movement of the president up to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for further monitoring,” wrote Sean Conley, the president’s physician.

I am very happy to report that the president is doing very well. He is not requiring any supplemental oxygen, but in consultation with specialists we have elected to initiate Remdesivir therapy. He has completed his first dose and is resting comfortably.



President Trump is now recovering from COVID-19 at Walter Reed hospital. Harrison Smith joins the war Room to discuss.

Trump announced that both he and the first lady had contracted the illness in the early hours of Friday morning, and he has since been moved to the Walter Reed center for treatment on Conley’s advice. In his last post on Twitter late on Friday night, Trump said his stay at the hospital was “going well.”

Going welI, I think! Thank you to all. LOVE!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 3, 2020

Trump aide Hope Hicks was the first in a series of White House officials and lawmakers to test positive, with her results made public on Thursday night.

Less than one day later, 9 others have reported contracting the illness, including a White House staffer, three reporters, former presidential adviser Kellyanne Conway, GOP Sens. Mike Lee (Utah) and Thom Tillis (North Carolina) and University of Notre Dame president Rev. John Jenkins. All of them attended a White House event last Saturday, where Trump announced his new Supreme Court pick, Amy Coney Barrett.

The Emergency Election Sale is now live! Get 30% to 60% off our most popular products today!