Senate Republicans Shred James Comey Over Hillary's Russia Hoax Plot, FBI's FISA Abuse, Steele Dossier Source During Testimony

Senate Republicans aggressively confronted ex-FBI Director James Comey during a hearing Wednesday over his corrupt actions related to the FBI’s illegal surveillance of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.

Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee wasted no time grilling the disgraced former FBI director over damning new revelations pertaining to the FBI’s handling of the “Crossfire Hurricane” counterintelligence operation into President Trump.

“Based upon what we know about how you and your agency ran the FBI’s anti-Trump investigation, you are either criminally corrupt or completely incompetent,” Sen Ted Cruz (R-Texas) told Comey.

“And I don’t believe you were incompetent…Nobody trusts the FBI anymore because of you, and that is your legacy.”

“This has done severe damage to the professionals and the honorable men and women at the FBI because law enforcement should not be used as a political weapon,” Cruz added.

Comey claimed ignorance and lied many times over the FBI’s handling of the FISA warrants for Carter Page and General Michael Flynn, and the intelligence source of the infamous “Steele Dossier.”

“I don’t remember any information reaching me about the source for Steele,” Comey insisted.

But the FBI Russia knew as early as Dec 2016 that the Steele dossier’s primary source had been monitored by the bureau since 2009, according to newly declassified documents.

At one point, Comey’s feigned ignorance prompted Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) to call out the disgraced FBI Director for routinely contradicting himself.

“How can you now as a private citizen and former FBI director show up and then speculate freely regarding any alleged ties between President Putin and President Trump…when you don’t seem to know anything about this investigation that you ran?” Lee asked Comey.

“In the main, it was done by the book, it was appropriate, and it was essential that it be done,” Comey said.

All three of those claims by Comey are provably false.

For example, newly declassified documents show the CIA asked the FBI to investigate intelligence it discovered that Hillary Clinton approved of a plot to vilify Trump and create the fake Russia collusion narrative.

But when Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) questioned Comey over his recollection of the CIA’s referral, Comey responded that “it doesn’t ring any bells.”

“You don’t remember getting an investigatory lead from the intelligence community? Sept. 7, 2016, U.S. intelligence officials forwarded an investigative referral to James Comey and Strzok regarding Clinton’s approval of a plan [about] Trump…as a means of distraction?” Graham asked Comey.

“That doesn’t ring any bells with me,” Comey replied.

“That’s a pretty stunning thing that it doesn’t ring a bell,” Graham shot back. “You get this inquiry from the intelligence community to look at the Clinton campaign trying to create a distraction, accusing Trump of being a Russian agent or a Russian stooge.”

It’s unclear if John Durham, a Connecticut attorney who is investigating the origins of the FBI’s Russia probe, has included these damning new revelations in his ongoing probe.

Twitter: Follow @WhiteIsTheFury

Parler: https://parler.com/profile/WhiteIsTheFury/posts

Gab: https://gab.com/WhiteIsTheFury

Minds: https://www.minds.com/whiteisthefury

Roger Stone explodes on the Deep State and calls for arrests in this powerful first in-depth interview since Trump commuted his sentence.

The Emergency Election Sale is now live! Get 30% to 60% off our most popular products today!