Presidential Debate Moderator Steve Scully Interned For Joe Biden, Reportedly Bashed Trump On Twitter

The next presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Senator Joe Biden will feature a moderator who served as a Biden intern, and has reportedly criticized Trump on social media.

Many viewers of the first presidential debate on Tuesday night were outraged at the perceived pro-Biden bias of moderator Chris Wallace, who routinely interrupted Trump and promoted left-wing talking points such as the supposed rising threat of white supremacist militias and the virtues of critical race theory, or “racial sensitivity training.”

However, the next debate moderator, CSPAN host Steve Scully, has been accused of being an even more flamboyant partisan than Wallace.

Scully served as an intern for none other than Delaware Senator Joe Biden, and went on to serve as a “staff assistant in Sen. Edward M. Kennedy’s communication office.” Biden and Kennedy are two of the most high-profile Democrat senators in modern American history.



Ali Alexander joins The Alex Jones Show to break down his recent viral video showing Trump denouncing White Supremacy and the KKK to Chris Wallace’s face.

The friendship between Biden and Scully appears to have remained rock-solid over the years, as several decades later in 2016 the CSPAN host posted a picture of him and Biden together at a party with the caption, “Gotta love the @VP at the Biden Beach Bash ’16.”

Gotta love the @VP at the Biden Beach Bash '16 pic.twitter.com/Z9gdC6Cmi1 — Steve Scully (@SteveScully) June 4, 2016

Scully and Biden stand together with beaming smiles in the photograph.

Additionally, multiple screenshots are circulating that appear to show an undated Scully Twitter post featuring a New York Times article headlined, “No, Not Trump, Not Ever.”

What exactly does the 2nd Debate Monitor Steve Scully mean when he tweeted: “No, Not Trump, Not Ever” pic.twitter.com/c7BUo3nJsn — Christi Chat (@ChatChristi) October 1, 2020

It appears Scully has a little long-term bias. pic.twitter.com/DHuep5nVLO — The Last Mohican (@TheLastMohicans) October 1, 2020

The tweets appear to have been deleted from Scully’s Twitter profile.

In an interview with website Journalism Jobs in 2004, Scully took multiple digs at Republican-friendly cable channel Fox News, such as, “if you’re sick and tired of watching Laci Peterson on the Fox News Channel, then you can come on to C-SPAN and understand the process that we do in following it,” and “We are seeing more opinionated journalism on Fox, Sean Hannity, Bill O’Reilly, the whole incident with Dan Rather. Because they’ve become celebrities and because they make so much money and are in our homes, that’s the evolution of where we are today in the media environment.”

The Emergency Election Sale is now live! Get 30% to 60% off our most popular products today!