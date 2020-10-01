NY Times Admits WHO’s Decision Not to Close Borders at Start of Pandemic Was Based on “Politics,” Not Science

The New York Times has published an article admitting what we told you 8 months ago – that the World Health Organization’s directive at the start of the coronavirus pandemic that countries shouldn’t close their borders was a decision based on “politics,” not science.

“The World Health Organization has long encouraged mass tourism and said closing borders wouldn’t stop the spread of Covid-19. A New York Times investigation found this policy was never based on science, but instead on politics and economics,” tweeted the NY Times with a link to an article detailing the issue.

The World Health Organization has long encouraged mass tourism and said closing borders wouldn’t stop the spread of Covid-19. A New York Times investigation found this policy was never based on science, but instead on politics and economics. https://t.co/bQcZ9Mquu1 — The New York Times (@nytimes) September 30, 2020

As we reported back on January 31, the WHO repeatedly urged countries not to impose border controls, in part to avoid the “stigmatization” of Chinese people.

In other words, not being seen to be racist and preventing people’s feelings from being hurt was more important than stopping the spread of the pandemic.

Then in April, we documented how the WHO blocked doctors from urging countries to impose border controls to stop the spread of coronavirus.

“So the official meeting records say there was a divergence of views but they won’t actually go into detail about who was trying to block it. But there were doctors there who wanted to issue travel bans and the World Health Organization blocked it,” reported Sky News Australia.

The next month, scientists in Brazil also confirmed that the countries most affected by the coronavirus spread were the ones who continued to allow unrestricted travel across their borders.

A Mount Sinai study found that New York City’s record-high coronavirus cases and deaths were “predominately” due to travel from Europe, meaning that many more lives could have been saved if borders had been closed down earlier.

Countries such as Russia that were pro-active in closing down their borders early recorded significantly fewer COVID-19 cases and deaths than other countries of a similar population size.

Despite its 144 million population, Russia recorded under 21,000 coronavirus deaths, compared to the UK, which has a population of 65 million yet recorded more than double that number of COVID deaths.

