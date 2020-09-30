‘No More Debates!’: Democrats Demand Cancellation Of Presidential Debates After Disastrous Biden Performance

The mainstream media has concluded that Democrat candidate Joe Biden shouldn’t participate in any more presidential debates with Donald Trump.

Anchors from CNN, ABC, CBS, and MSNBC were all in disbelief over how badly the debate went for Biden.

“That was a hot mess, inside a dumpster fire, inside a train wreck,” CNN anchor Jake Tapper said.

“That was a shit show,” added contributor Dana Bash.

CNN’s Jake Tapper: "That was a hot mess, inside a dumpster fire, inside a train wreck.” CNN’s Dana Bash: “That was a shitshow.” CNN’s Abby Phillip: “It was a complete disaster.”pic.twitter.com/t1y1fTiK6b — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 30, 2020

ABC’s George Stephanopoulos called it the “worst presidential debate” he’s ever seen.

ABC’s George Stephanopoulus: “I have to speak personally here…that was the worst presidential debate I have ever seen in my life." #Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/AfngHIVmaE — Chloe Salsameda WJBF (@ChloeSalsameda) September 30, 2020

Tapper even launched into a diatribe about how a 6th grade girl burst into tears and fled during the debate.

Jake Tapper says his friend’s 6th grade daughter “burst into tears, had to run to bed” because she was “so appalled” by Trump during debate. pic.twitter.com/uNiQVsYkES — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 30, 2020

Pretty soon the media and Hollywood concluded that Biden shouldn’t participate in another presidential debate with Trump.

SUPERCUT! Media urge Biden: Just say no to more debates! pic.twitter.com/EUgtwbYidC — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 30, 2020

CNN’s Wolf Blitzer: “I wouldn’t be surprised, by the way, if this was the last presidential debate…” pic.twitter.com/M0qOhAXkYW — Jewish Deplorable 🇺🇸 (@TrumpJew) September 30, 2020

Democrat operatives and reporters from The Washington Post, The New York Times, Bloomberg News all parroted that talking point on Twitter.

This is a disgrace, a low point in American debate history. There is no reason, not one, that Joe Biden should participate in another debate. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) September 30, 2020

There is NO reason there should be any more debates on the schedule. This was not a debate. The first hour was disgraceful. And here it goes again. — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) September 30, 2020

"Should there be other debates," Cooper asks. "I don't think the country is going to be yearning for another one of these," David Axelrod replies. — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) September 30, 2020

No more debates. Stop. — howardfineman (@howardfineman) September 30, 2020

This sort of debate shouldn't happen in a democracy. pic.twitter.com/e2G7T1ltIF — Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) September 30, 2020

"The 90-minute spectacle tonight calls into question the value of having any 'debates' of this sort ever again. No one knows more about public life than he or she did before this disaster began; some people know less; and everyone feels and looks worse." https://t.co/CG03LieIMm — David Gura (@davidgura) September 30, 2020

Dear Debate Commission: Fix the debate format (Penalty box? Mute button? Stun gun?) or cancel the next two. My column. https://t.co/yystmAZvGr — Margaret Sullivan (@Sulliview) September 30, 2020

Chris Wallace isn’t the issue. No one could stop this train wreck. Not sure we need any more debates before Nov — Aaron Randle (@aaronronel) September 30, 2020

.@morningmika has the answer. No more debates. 45 does not deserve to be heard. https://t.co/NCKALwW44i — Jill Wine-Banks (@JillWineBanks) September 30, 2020

“The 90-minute spectacle last night calls into question the value of having any “debates” of this sort ever again. No one knows more about public life than he or she did before this disaster began; some people know less; and everyone feels and looks worse.” — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) September 30, 2020

"Let Tuesday night have been Trump’s final, disreputable appearance on a nationally televised stage. Let him conduct the rest of his campaign desperately yelling to crowds of true believers as his defeat grows ever nearer." https://t.co/Iobc4fkE11 — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) September 30, 2020

No more ‘debates’! That was bullshit. — Rick Tyler-Still Right (@rickwtyler) September 30, 2020

We need the heavy hitters on Twitter to make this trend.#NoMoreDebates — Eddie Rodriguez 🧢🇵🇷🌊 (@Eddiiiiiiie_) September 30, 2020

No more debates. We’re hurting enough. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) September 30, 2020

This is useless. No more debates. — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) September 30, 2020

The next presidential debate is scheduled to take place in Miami, Florida on October 15, at 9:00 PM EST.

