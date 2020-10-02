Melania Trump Comes Off Looking Great In Tapes Secretly Recorded by Low-Life Backstabbing 'Friend'

Low-life backstabber Stephanie Winston Wolkoff on Thursday released secretly recorded tapes of conversations with Melania Trump and it only made Melania look even better.

Wolkoff, a New York cosmopolitan socialite who is trying to profit off a new book, sent secretly recorded tapes over to Jeff Zucker’s CNN which Anderson Cooper aired on his show.

Melania came off looking great:

Melania comes off looking great here. pic.twitter.com/JewWP510LH — David Reaboi (@davereaboi) October 2, 2020

How could anyone see the way all the most despicable cretins on the planet hate Trump and his family and not want to vote for him just out of spite?



