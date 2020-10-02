Melania Trump Comes Off Looking Great In Tapes Secretly Recorded by Low-Life Backstabbing 'Friend'

Low-life backstabber Stephanie Winston Wolkoff on Thursday released secretly recorded tapes of conversations with Melania Trump and it only made Melania look even better.

Wolkoff, a New York cosmopolitan socialite who is trying to profit off a new book, sent secretly recorded tapes over to Jeff Zucker’s CNN which Anderson Cooper aired on his show.

Melania came off looking great:

How could anyone see the way all the most despicable cretins on the planet hate Trump and his family and not want to vote for him just out of spite?


