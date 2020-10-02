Leftists Celebrate Trump Covid Diagnosis

In news that will come as no surprise to anyone, but needs to be highlighted, leftists everywhere are hyperventilating and celebrating at President Trump’s announcement that he and the First Lady have tested positive for Covid-19.

Trump broke the news late Thursday:

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

It has been noted that this positive test could indicate that Trump and his wife had the virus months ago and never exhibited symptoms.

Nevertheless, for leftists all their christmases have come at once:

full offense I hope donald trump dies — ☭ alejas tejas ☭ (@AlexisMarieYo) October 2, 2020

I guess this means I need to hope harder Trump dies slowly and painfully. https://t.co/ta1i6qd05O — AndrewC (@AndrewC_82) October 2, 2020

Damn I hope Trump dies from COVID — Stewart Mitchell (@StewjumMitchell) October 2, 2020

I hope you get a mutation of the virus that makes your anus fall off — Cam (@cameron_kasky) October 2, 2020

The very upset people on the right coming after me for addressing how delicious it is that Trump has corona virus are realllly ignoring the other several million now that their special little guy has it. At least they take it seriously for SOMEBODY — Cam (@cameron_kasky) October 2, 2020

He had it comin’, he had it comin’. 🎶 #TrumpHasCovid pic.twitter.com/5NWwboQ69h — Rob Gill (@vote4robgill) October 2, 2020

what a great way to start october #TrumpHasCovid pic.twitter.com/SomHU98xY8 — chloe ｸﾛｴ (@notchIoee) October 2, 2020



https://twitter.com/pixiewiIIie/status/1311924942200434688

CNN immediately started debating who is going to take over the presidency now that Trump is “suffering from a deadly virus”:

CNN analyst and former Obama official Sam Vinograd says this is the most DANGEROUS TIME EVER in the history of the United States government. pic.twitter.com/7x6ESG2Pmd — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 2, 2020

Trump never said “inject bleach”, or that the virus is a “hoax” but when leftists decide he said something that’s all that matters:

Have you tried injecting Bleach? I hear the smartest man said it's a good idea? pic.twitter.com/bNLBISROX2 — Bearlissimo #BlackLivesMatter (@Bearlissimo1) October 2, 2020

How can you test positive for something that is a Democratic hoax? Why did you even take a test, as I thought you said that if you don’t get tested you can’t get it? — 👔Dan Whitfield For Arkansans (@DanWhitCongress) October 2, 2020

This guy claims to be a doctor. What kind of doctor celebrates sickness?

I have ZERO sympathy for you or your family. As an ER doc, I've lost 3 colleagues and a 27 y.o. healthy cousin to this virus. You're the reason 207,000 Americans are dead and over 1,200 healthcare workers. You've failed AMERICA. I can't wait to VOTE YOU OUT!!! — Cleavon MD (@Cleavon_MD) October 2, 2020

Others had a more nuanced take:

Good morning Twitter. It’s currently 3:27 a.m. and since #TrumpHasCovid I’m encouraging all of you to pray for Joe and Jill Biden’s health since they were exposed to the the spewing, germ ball on Tuesday 🙏🏻 thank you pic.twitter.com/iJuQWz7JHE — Devon 🌊 (@cali4nia_devon) October 2, 2020

Maybe you’ll issue a FEDERAL MASK MANDATE Now. — The Resistor Sister ♥️🇺🇸🦅🙏🏻 (@the_resistor) October 2, 2020

I think it’s an election stunt 🤷🏽‍♀️ — 🌼♡ ☥ 𝓘’𝓶𝓑𝓵𝓮𝓼𝓼𝓮𝓭 ♀️♡🌼 (@1mb1essed) October 2, 2020

I'm glad Trump has COVID, I hope he doesn't die. The people have to decide for themselves that people like Trump cannot be trusted. Him dying solves one problem when him being proved wrong solves and prevents many.

Thank you. — Rowan is dummy (@RowanThistle) October 2, 2020

This page could go on for ever…

Donald Trump targeted by vile trolls saying 'hope he dies' after covid diagnosis https://t.co/VhIhPU9OEb you know who you are. — Celine (@Celinetruths01) October 2, 2020



https://twitter.com/smithvrman/status/1311956409907642370

happy birthday! hope trump dies today just for u! — snowboiiii (@snowboiiii) October 2, 2020

Omg trump has corona I hope he learns from his mistakes (or die kind of ) — . (@littleangellex) October 2, 2020

LETS GOOOOOOOOOO — Jonathan Brookshire (@JBrookshire910) October 2, 2020

Just got the call RIP Trump pic.twitter.com/1gxMofjt30 — Jr (@GettinMoneyJr) October 2, 2020



https://twitter.com/irishrose__82/status/1311938535457464320

“YippieKiAye Muddafukkahs!” is something I would never say in such a serious situation.

I know many people say so on the Internet and things, but I would never do that. Ever.

I send you my thoughts and prayers.

Loads of them.

Many thoughts. pic.twitter.com/vX8wlads0a — Iɴɢᴇᴍᴀʀ Mᴜɴᴅᴇʙᴏ 🌎 (@IMundebo) October 2, 2020

The Emergency Election Sale is now live! Get 30% to 60% off our most popular products today!