Leftists Celebrate Trump Covid Diagnosis

In news that will come as no surprise to anyone, but needs to be highlighted, leftists everywhere are hyperventilating and celebrating at President Trump’s announcement that he and the First Lady have tested positive for Covid-19.

Trump broke the news late Thursday:

It has been noted that this positive test could indicate that Trump and his wife had the virus months ago and never exhibited symptoms.

Nevertheless, for leftists all their christmases have come at once:


https://twitter.com/pixiewiIIie/status/1311924942200434688

CNN immediately started debating who is going to take over the presidency now that Trump is “suffering from a deadly virus”:

Trump never said “inject bleach”, or that the virus is a “hoax” but when leftists decide he said something that’s all that matters:

This guy claims to be a doctor. What kind of doctor celebrates sickness?

Others had a more nuanced take:

This page could go on for ever…


https://twitter.com/smithvrman/status/1311956409907642370


https://twitter.com/irishrose__82/status/1311938535457464320

The Emergency Election Sale is now live! Get 30% to 60% off our most popular products today!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Tomorrow's News Today: Alex Jones Accurately Predicts RBG's Death In 2020

Tomorrow’s News Today: Alex Jones Accurately Predicts RBG’s Death In 2020

Hot News
Comments
Melania Trump Comes Off Looking Great In Tapes Secretly Recorded by Low-Life Backstabbing 'Friend'

Melania Trump Comes Off Looking Great In Tapes Secretly Recorded by Low-Life Backstabbing ‘Friend’

Hot News
Comments

Dozens of Minneapolis Business Owners Plead With City Leaders Over Crime Crisis

Hot News
comments

Shooting at Amazon Warehouse Leaves One Dead, One Wounded

Hot News
comments

Graphic Video: Woman Aboard Flight Climbs on Seats, Threatens Passengers

Hot News
comments

Comments