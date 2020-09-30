Kyle Rittenhouse Attorney Files Defamation Suit Against Joe Biden Campaign Over "White Supremacist" Claim

An ad produced by the Joe Biden presidential campaign has landed itself a defamation lawsuit after smearing embattled teen Kyle Rittenhouse as a “white supremacist.”

On Wednesday, Rittenhouse’s lawyer Lin Wood went after Biden over the ad published earlier in the day on Twitter, captioned, “There’s no other way to put it: the President of the United States refused to disavow white supremacists on the debate stage last night.”

Meanwhile, the campaign ad, seen over 2.4 million times as of writing, flashes an image of Rittenhouse among various images and a clip from Tuesday night’s debate.

“In addition to suing Facebook for being falsely accused of being mass murderer, Kyle Rittenhouse has defamation claim against Joe Biden for falsely accusing him of being white supremacist & militia member responsible for violence in Kenosha,” Wood announced via Twitter.

“Candidate Biden = Defendant Biden,” he added.

In addition to suing Facebook for being falsely accused of being mass murderer, Kyle Rittenhouse has defamation claim against Joe Biden for falsely accusing him of being white supremacist & militia member responsible for violence in Kenosha. Candidate Biden = Defendant Biden. https://t.co/rTvA0UU6uN — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) September 30, 2020

In another tweet, Wood invoked the media’s defamation of Covington Catholic student Nick Sandmann, who settled a $250 million suit with the Washington Post in July and a $275 million suit against CNN in January.

“Biden video identifies Kyle Rittenhouse as Wallace condemns white supremacists & militia members for adding to violence in Kenosha,” noted Wood.

“Biden has forgotten @N1ckSandmann & his lawsuits against CNN & WaPo,” the attorney wrote, adding, “I am going to remind him.”

“@realDonaldTrump is not Biden’s biggest problem.”

Biden video identifies Kyle Rittenhouse as Wallace condemns white supremacists & militia members for adding to violence in Kenosha. Biden has forgotten @N1ckSandmann & his lawsuits against CNN & WaPo. I am going to remind him.@realDonaldTrump is not Biden’s biggest problem. https://t.co/xnJ3o63yyF — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) September 30, 2020

In yet another tweet, Wood announced he was formulating a formal demand for a full retraction from the Biden team.

“I also hereby demand that @JoeBiden immediately retract his false accusation that Kyle is a white supremacist & militia member responsible for violence in Kenosha,” he added.

Formal demand for public retraction is being prepared for Biden/Harris Campaign on behalf of Kyle Rittenhouse. I also hereby demand that @JoeBiden immediately retract his false accusation that Kyle is a white supremacist & militia member responsible for violence in Kenosha. pic.twitter.com/GrZyE8nI7Z — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) September 30, 2020

Wood also pointed people to a video put out by Rittenhouse’s defense team last week documenting an 11-minute moment-by-moment snapshot of the events that unfolded in Kenosha last month and showing Rittenhouse acted in self defense when he fatally shot two BLM protesters.

Biden/Harris Campaign & @JoeBiden only needed to spend 11 minutes to know their accusations against Kyle Rittenhouse were blatantly false PRIOR to publication of video falsely accusing Kyle. See you in court, Joe. That is a promise. I keep my promises. https://t.co/ZWmr0Bvdoa — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) September 30, 2020

While Wood formed the non-profit Fight Back in August for the purposes of dismissing the charges against Rittenhouse, the foundation appears to have no shortage of cases to litigate.

Don’t forget NickBook & SandTweet. Between @N1ckSandmann & Kyle Rittenhouse, @ToddMcMurtry & I are going to have a busy 2021 changing the face of social media. And so much for my plan to semi-retire. It’s okay though, I would have been miserable. I love being in the arena. https://t.co/9zZFUizkFy — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) September 30, 2020

Follow the author on Gab: https://gab.ai/adansalazar

On Twitter: Follow @AdanSalazarWins

On Parler: https://parler.com/profile/adansalazar/

On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/adan.salazar.735

On Minds: https://www.minds.com/adan_infowars



Every American’s birthright is under attack

The Emergency Election Sale is now live! Get 30% to 60% off our most popular products today!