Kyle Rittenhouse Attorney Files Defamation Suit Against Joe Biden Campaign Over "White Supremacist" Claim

An ad produced by the Joe Biden presidential campaign has landed itself a defamation lawsuit after smearing embattled teen Kyle Rittenhouse as a “white supremacist.”

On Wednesday, Rittenhouse’s lawyer Lin Wood went after Biden over the ad published earlier in the day on Twitter, captioned, “There’s no other way to put it: the President of the United States refused to disavow white supremacists on the debate stage last night.”

Meanwhile, the campaign ad, seen over 2.4 million times as of writing, flashes an image of Rittenhouse among various images and a clip from Tuesday night’s debate.

“In addition to suing Facebook for being falsely accused of being mass murderer, Kyle Rittenhouse has defamation claim against Joe Biden for falsely accusing him of being white supremacist & militia member responsible for violence in Kenosha,” Wood announced via Twitter.

“Candidate Biden = Defendant Biden,” he added.

In another tweet, Wood invoked the media’s defamation of Covington Catholic student Nick Sandmann, who settled a $250 million suit with the Washington Post in July and a $275 million suit against CNN in January.

“Biden video identifies Kyle Rittenhouse as Wallace condemns white supremacists & militia members for adding to violence in Kenosha,” noted Wood.

“Biden has forgotten @N1ckSandmann & his lawsuits against CNN & WaPo,” the attorney wrote, adding, “I am going to remind him.”

“@realDonaldTrump is not Biden’s biggest problem.”

In yet another tweet, Wood announced he was formulating a formal demand for a full retraction from the Biden team.

“I also hereby demand that @JoeBiden immediately retract his false accusation that Kyle is a white supremacist & militia member responsible for violence in Kenosha,” he added.

Wood also pointed people to a video put out by Rittenhouse’s defense team last week documenting an 11-minute moment-by-moment snapshot of the events that unfolded in Kenosha last month and showing Rittenhouse acted in self defense when he fatally shot two BLM protesters.

While Wood formed the non-profit Fight Back in August for the purposes of dismissing the charges against Rittenhouse, the foundation appears to have no shortage of cases to litigate.

