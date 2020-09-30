Former Twitter CEO Dick Costolo has publicly called for people who disagree with him to be “lined up against the wall and shot.”

But there’s no Big Tech bias, honest!

“Me-first capitalists who think you can separate society from business are going to be the first people lined up against the wall and shot in the revolution. I’ll happily provide video commentary,” tweeted Costolo.

Me-first capitalists who think you can separate society from business are going to be the first people lined up against the wall and shot in the revolution. I'll happily provide video commentary. — dick costolo (@dickc) October 1, 2020

Mike Cernovich pointed out that Costolo was in violation of Twitter’s own rules regarding the glorification of violence.

This tweet is an actual violation of twitter TOS for glorifying violence. That aside, thanks for publicly endorsing the mass murder of your poltical adversaries. This is clarifying. — Cernovich (@Cernovich) October 1, 2020

“This tweet is an actual violation of twitter TOS for glorifying violence. That aside, thanks for publicly endorsing the mass murder of your poltical adversaries. This is clarifying,” he tweeted.

Don’t expect Costolo to be punished for his infraction.

Leftists are allowed to engage in harassment, violent threats and numerous other abuses of Twitter’s TOS with no consequences whatsoever.

