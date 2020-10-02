Could Trump’s Coronavirus Test Be a False Positive?

Despite numerous reports from respected public health bodies acknowledging that up to 90% of those testing “positive” for coronavirus may be wrongly diagnosed, no one is asking whether that could be case when it comes to President Trump’s COVID-19 infection.

Trump announced via Twitter that he and Melania had tested positive for the virus, prompting a wave of celebration and gloating from leftists who believe it will harm his re-election chances.

However, as a recent report in the New York Times notes, the mostly widely used diagnostic test for coronavirus, called the PCR test, is notoriously unreliable.

“In three sets of testing data that include cycle thresholds, compiled by officials in Massachusetts, New York and Nevada, up to 90 percent of people testing positive carried barely any virus,” the NYT reported.

Even @nytimes acknowledged high ratio of false positives on PCR testing: https://t.co/NkbkgsyrM8 — Tim Travis (@TimTravis2) September 23, 2020

“On Thursday, the United States recorded 45,604 new coronavirus cases, according to a database maintained by The Times. If the rates of contagiousness in Massachusetts and New York were to apply nationwide, then perhaps only 4,500 of those people may actually need to isolate and submit to contact tracing.”

Medical journal the Lancet also false-negative COVID tests are a growing problem, while American Family Physician also highlighted the issue.

Back in July, 90 out of 144 people who were tested for coronavirus in in Connecticut also received false-positive results.

Reports that Trump is only experiencing “mild” coronavirus symptoms also suggests that his “viral load” is low.

Whether Trump’s test was a false-positive or not, the issue deserves far more attention given that it could be having a massive impact on coronavirus case numbers, which have been used to justify draconian lockdown measures that many experts have warned will ultimately claim more lives in the long term than coronavirus due to the crumbling economy, poverty and untreated serious illnesses.

