CNN’s Don Lemon Suggests Trump Said Coronavirus Was a “Hoax”

CNN’s Don Lemon reacted to President Trump’s announcement that he had tested positive for coronavirus by suggesting it was payback for Trump calling the virus a “hoax,” something that never happened.

The remark was made during Lemon’s discussion with the network’s chief medical correspondent Sanjay Gupta.

“Is this a moment of reckoning for the president and this administration?” asked Lemon.

“For all of the — all of the pretending or looking the other way and trying to convince people otherwise of the science, for whatever reason — whether it was for, to make sure that he was re-elected, to make sure that he had high standing with the public, or just to — for whatever reason. Because of the economy.”

“Is this now a moment of reckoning that — yes, this is real. It is not a hoax. It doesn’t care if you’re a Democrat or a Republican. It is time to take this seriously, and all the preventative measures that the scientists, the doctors, like Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx, have been touting for so long?”

The notion that Trump dismissed corona as a “hoax” has been a talking point since the start of the pandemic, despite it being totally inaccurate. He never said that.

Warning of the dangers of locking down society, something that innumerable experts have said will lead to economic catastrophe, mass poverty and huge numbers of excess deaths caused by people being afraid to go to hospital or denied treatment, isn’t the same as declaring coronavirus to be a “hoax.”

The media knows this yet has deliberately removed all nuance from the debate to demonize lockdown skeptics in the same bracket as QAnon and other wild conspiracy theorists.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

ALERT!

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch.

I need you to sign up for my free newsletter here.

Also, I urgently need your financial support here.

———————————————————————————————————————

The Emergency Election Sale is now live! Get 30% to 60% off our most popular products today!