CNN Says We’re Never “Getting Back to Normal”

CNN has published an article asserting that people need to accept that things are never “getting back to normal” and that mandatory coronavirus restrictions such as wearing face masks will become “permanent”.

In a piece titled ‘There is no getting ‘back to normal,’ experts say. The sooner we accept that, the better’ – CNN international security editor Nick Paton Walsh writes, “Things are most likely never going “back to normal.”

Walsh says that the pre-corona world is now mere nostalgia and that the public needs to “come to terms with it.”

Along with other social distancing measures, Walsh says that the mandatory wearing of masks will become “permanent” and “just part of life.”

In other words, “now we have the power, we’re not giving it back.”

Citing comments by Thomas Davenport, professor of information technology and management at Babson College in Wellesley, Massachusetts, Walsh says that, “Those who refuse to wear masks may be guilty of normalcy bias, since they perceive this intrusion into lives as a passing fad they don’t need to embrace.”

CNN also previously published an article which argued that wearing face masks is going to become as taboo as drink driving, despite innumerable experts across the world having warned that face masks are largely pointless from the perspective of preventing the spread of coronavirus.

Of course, this was all so predictable from the very start.

Dystopian authors throughout history warned that face masks were a way to further atomize and force conformity on a population whose identity and individuality is increasingly being erased.

At first, we were told that the multitude of restrictions on our liberties and right to travel were just a necessary “temporary” measure in order to get back to normal.

Now we’re being told that this is the “new normal.” Now we’re being told that coronavirus hysteria will never end.

Mandated face masks, a cashless society, mandatory vaccines to travel and a Chinese-style social credit score system linked to corona apps.

Unless larger numbers of people start to resist this “new normal,” we’ve been put in a straightjacket that is never coming off.

