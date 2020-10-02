Biden Tests Negative For COVID-19 Following Trump Diagnosis

Former vice president and 2020 Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden announced Friday he and his wife tested negative for COVID-19, hours after President Donald Trump announced positive test results.

I’m happy to report that Jill and I have tested negative for COVID. Thank you to everyone for your messages of concern. I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 2, 2020

“I’m happy to report that Jill and I have tested negative for COVID. Thank you to everyone for your messages of concern,” Biden stated on Twitter.

Biden went on to say President Trump’s diagnosis should “serve as a reminder” to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines.

“I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands.”

Early Friday morning, President Trump announced he and his wife Melania both tested positive for the virus following staffer Hope Hicks’ positive diagnosis.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

More on this as it develops…



