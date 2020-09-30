Biden Gets Confused By Passing Train During Short Speech, Campaign Sign Falls In Front Of Him

Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden gave another awkward bumbling speech the day after his poor debate performance against President Trump Tuesday night.

Biden appeared for a 15-minute anti-Trump speech outside his hotel room in Cleveland, Ohio, on Wednesday as part of his Amtrak “train tour” across Ohio and Pennsylvania.

“Does your president understand at all what you’re going through?” Biden asked the small crowd. “The question is does he see where you are and where you want to be? Does he care? Has he tried to walk in your shoes to understand what’s going on in your life? Or does he just ignore you and all the folks all over America who are in a similar situation.”

During his anti-Trump diatribe, Biden got confused as a passing train interrupted his remarks.

“And here comes the train that he’s trying to make sure it didn’t continue to up…from…” Biden said, losing concentration as the train passes by. “No, that’s the commuter….alright…no…that’s wh…but folks look..”

Joe Biden gets easily confused by a train pic.twitter.com/GInTmB4P73 — Tommy Pigott (@TCPigott) September 30, 2020

Later on, Biden’s “Build Back Better” campaign sign on his podium fell.

😂 Biden’s “Build Back Better” sign falls, as he dodders like an old fool… pic.twitter.com/G6ZSkZLtcD — Unknown Soldier (@DannytheHunter) September 30, 2020

Biden soon left the podium without taking questions.

All in all, just another awkward, low-energy event by Biden.

Luckily, a large crowd of Trump supporters saw Biden off for his little train tour!

HUGE crowd of Trump supporters ready to greet Joe Biden & show him what a real train looks like… The Trump Train! 🚂 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/wpmW7fFbTX — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) September 30, 2020

Watch Biden’s full speech below:

President Trump compares the massive sizes of his campaign rallies with Biden’s pathetic and tiny events.

