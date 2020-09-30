Wednesday Livestream: Biden’s “WireGate” Scandal, Plus Trump’s Rally & More!

Watch & share this special election broadcast to stay informed in this historic time!

War Room: Presidential Debate Reaction; America Responds to Joe Biden Wearing a Wire

We’re covering the debate & the global announcements of forced Covid-19 inoculations

Owen Shroyer hosts this LIVE edition of War Room, weekdays 3-6 p.m. CT.

Also catch the streams at infowars.com/show and Banned.video.

Follow War Room on Telegram:



Despite Debating Two Men, Trump Still Wins – Click Here For Highlights & Analysis

We’re covering the debate & the global announcements of forced Covid-19 inoculations

Tune in as Alex Jones gives his take on Tuesday’s presidential debate:



Follow Alex Jones on Telegram:



David Knight Show: WATCH LIVE: THE DEBATE DEBACLE – GOOD, BAD, OR JUST UGLY?

Tune in to this exclusive Infowars transmission!

On this Wednesday broadcast of The David Knight Show, we’ll examine last night’s debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, how to “stop the steal” in the upcoming election and much more.

LIVE 9am EASTERN

➡️The #debate debacle: Good? Bad? — Just Ugly

➡️America Held Hostage Day 198 & govt ramps up #lockdown

➡️National fight against CPS update with Dwight Mitchell — David Knight (@libertytarian) September 30, 2020

Follow The David Knight Show on Telegram:



The Emergency Election Sale is now live! Get 30% to 60% off our most popular products today!