Can Deep State Launch Coup While Trump Gets Treatment At Walter Reed Hospital?

President Trump’s safety as Commander-in-Chief is in question now that he’s holed up at Walter Reed Hospital for coronavirus treatment.

Over the past couple of months, Deep State forces within the military have signaled their willingness to undermine Trump’s presidential command, with retired former officers penning op-eds encouraging top brass to forcibly remove Trump should he lose the election.

Additionally, former Defense Secretary James Mattis and former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly warned earlier this summer that President Trump was a danger to democracy.

“I think we need to look harder at who we elect,” Kelly told CNN. “I think we should look at people that are running for office and put them through the filter: What is their character like? What are their ethics?”

Defense Secretary Mark Esper also refused in early June to carry out Trump’s command to invoke the Insurrection Act to quell the nationwide rioting, which has so far caused over $2 billion in damage.

Retired Col. Richard H. Black, a former Marine helicopter pilot, told The Gateway Pundit last month that Deep State forces are focusing on the military in their continuous rolling coup against the president.

“What appears to be going on is a concerted effort among some of the top generals and defense department officials to undermine the credibility of the President, to undermine his ability to deal with the violence that’s plaguing the cities of America today,” Black said.

“And, there is a level of arrogance and independence among the military that I have never seen in my lifetime and I think it’s reaching dangerous proportions.”

“There are very top leaders of the effort and General James Mattis is one and General Colin Powell is another one and they are working together with an array of Generals who are not in my view being responsive to their oath of office and even to the requirements of the Uniform Code of Military Justice.”

Hopefully, Trump will recover and continue his duties as president while in the hospital to prevent the military-intelligence apparatus from seizing power under the guise of invoking the 25th Amendment.

Trump’s pick for CIA chief, Gina Haspel who covered up CIA torture and used the bad intel to lie us into the Iraq war, is also implicated in the CIA attempted coup against Trump and the subsequent cover up.

